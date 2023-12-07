Arab-Islamic ministerial committee meets US House Committee on Foreign Affairs



Members of the ministerial committee that was formed by the Joint Arab-Islamic Summit and chaired by Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal Bin Farhan met in Washington on Thursday with members of the US House Committee on Foreign Affairs, which was chaired by Gregory Meeks.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Affairs Minister Ayman Safadi, Qatari Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and on behalf of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkey, the Turkish Ambassador to the United States of America, Hasan Murat Murjan.

In addition to reviewing the steps taken to secure an immediate ceasefire, safeguard defenseless civilians, and guarantee the application of international humanitarian law, the meeting covered developments in the Gaza Strip, according to a statement from the Jordanian Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The members of the committee emphasized how crucial it is that the international community take all necessary steps to guarantee the s

ecurity of relief corridors so that vital food, medicine, and humanitarian aid may be delivered to the Gaza Strip.

The members called for a return to the path of just, lasting, and comprehensive peace through the implementation of international resolutions related to the two-state solution and enabling the Palestinian people to obtain their legitimate rights to establish an independent and sovereign Palestinian state along the lines of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Source: Jordan News Agency