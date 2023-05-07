Arab Foreign Ministers Condemn Israeli Attacks on Palestinian Territories

The Council of the League of Arab States, at the level of foreign ministers, denounced Israel’s numerous atrocities against the Palestinian people, including recent sieges and brutal aggression that resulted in dozens of martyrs, casualties, and detainees.

After its extraordinary session, presided over by Egypt, the Council expressed solidarity with the families of the martyrs and victims of the Israeli aggression. It emphasized the need to protect the entirety of Al-Aqsa Mosque, including its 144,000 square meters, as a solely Muslim place of worship in accordance with international law and legitimate international resolutions.

The Council rejected and denounced all Israeli violations of religiously significant sites, particularly the recent attacks on the Bab Al-Rahma’s praying area, attempts to alter the historical and legal status quo in Al-Aqsa Mosque by dividing it in time and space, restricting Muslims’ freedom to pray there, and expelling them.

Furthermore, the Council stressed the importance of the Palestinian cause to the entire Arab world and expressed support for the Palestinian people’s unalienable rights. It called upon the international community to pressure Israel to end its occupation of the Palestinian territories based on the lines of June 4, 1967, with East Jerusalem as its capital.

The Council demanded that the international community and international human rights organizations exert pressure on Israel to immediately release all detained prisoners and hold Israel solely accountable for the death of Palestinian prisoner Khader Adnan, who died after an 86-day hunger strike during which the occupation authorities deliberately used fatal medical negligence on him

Source: Saudi Press Agency