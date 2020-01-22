APS Provides Ample Vehicle Power For Land Cruiser, Patrol In UAE

Direct Replacement Solutions Add More Power to International Vehicle Platforms

DAVENPORT, Iowa, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — Companies that build specialty vehicles in United Arab Emirates—and beyond—trust American Power Systems, Inc. for solutions that provide critically necessary power to special on-vehicle equipment used for defense and security purposes.

“We couldn’t be more pleased with the response we are receiving in United Arab Emirates,” said Amy Lank, President of American Power Systems, Inc. (APS). “We are looking forward to serving many more needs for additional on-vehicle power in UAE and beyond.”

APS presented its DC power solutions at the IDEX 2019 show in Abu Dhabi. Solutions include high output alternators, DC-DC converters, high idle controls, lithium-ion energy storage systems, alternator regulators, and custom generator sets.

APS currently manufactures products and kits to increase vehicle power output by as much as five times. Popular solutions include dual alternator kits, which provide two high output alternators and a bracket that can be bolted into the vehicle’s engine compartment without other changes.

APS offers these and other DC power solutions for vehicles such as Toyota Land Cruiser and Hilux; Nissan Patrol; Chevrolet Suburban; Ford E- and F-Series and Ranger; Jeep Cherokee and Wrangler; and others.

APS is now setting appointments to discuss vehicle projects during Eurosatory, 8-12 June 2020 in Paris. To request a meeting, visit www.americanpowerinc.com/ travel-itinerary, e-mail info@americanpowerinc.com, or call +1-563-323-7994.

For more information about APS, visit www.americanpowerinc.com.

