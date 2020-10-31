APC profits stand at JOD 95m from January-September, 2020

The Arab Potash Company (APC) has made more than JOD 95 million in net profits in the January-September period of 2020, Chairman of the Company Board of Directors Jamal Al Sarayrah said Saturday.

He said that the Company has made “exceptional” progress in 2020 in terms of production and sales in spite of global economic challenges wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic, highlighting that the APC has managed to up its production in the first 9 months of 2020 by 5 percent compared with 2019. It stood at 1.966 million tons.

Sales has increased to 2.004 million tons within the reporting period, 10 percent increase compared with the same period in 2019, which is a record high. He said that the Company is considered one of the Kingdom’s most valuable economic resources.

Source: Jordan News Agency