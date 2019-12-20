Aoun urges US to pressure Israel to demarcate the borders

Beirut, Lebanese President Michel Aoun on Friday called on the United States to renew its efforts to persuade Israel to commit to demarcating the maritime borders in order to establish calm and stability in the south.

In a press release, Aoun said Lebanon is committed to preserving the stability of the southern borders and adhering to UN Resolution 1701, stressing that “the entry of a Greek ship into the territorial waters in the economic zone constituted a violation of Lebanese sovereignty”, and called on the United Nations to carry out the necessary investigations.

Source: Jordan News Agency