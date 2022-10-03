Antalpha Enters Licensing Agreement with S&P Dow Jones Indices

SINGAPORE, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Antalpha Capital Pte. Ltd. (“Antalpha”) has signed a licensing agreement to use the S&P Cryptocurrency Top 10 Index (Singapore Close), newly launched by S&P Dow Jones Indices (“S&P DJI”), on a basis exclusive to its index fund product in the Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa regions.

The S&P Cryptocurrency Top 10 Index (Singapore Close) seeks to track the performance of the top 10 cryptocurrencies from the S&P Cryptocurrency Broad Digital Market Index, consisting of the two largest and most liquid coins – Bitcoin and Ethereum – plus eight additional coins, weighted by market capitalization. A risk-controlled variant – the S&P Cryptocurrency Top 10 Dynamic Rebalancing Risk Control 40% Index (Singapore Close) (USD) – will also be available.

The licensing agreement with S&P DJI grants Antalpha the right to use the index for Antalpha’s first product, the Antalpha S&P Cryptocurrency Top 10 Index Fund. As a passively managed fund, it seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, correspond generally to the price performance of the S&P Cryptocurrency Top 10 Index (Singapore Close). A subsequent fund will also be launched based on the risk-controlled variant.

‘With growing interest in digital assets alongside increasing regulation, more emphasis has been placed on greater transparency and institutional quality products by potential investors. The licensing agreement with S&P DJI enables us to offer an investment product for professional investors to gain exposure to the growing cryptocurrency market through an index maintained by one of the most reputable brands in traditional finance’ said Mr. Max Liao, Managing Director of Antalpha group. ‘Moreover, as part of our goal to enhance trust for clients, we work with industry-leading advisors and regulated platforms in accordance with the highest standards.’

“We are pleased to have licensed the S&P Cryptocurrency Top 10 Index Singapore Close to Antalpha to serve as the underlying index for their investment product,” said Sharon Liebowitz, Head of Innovation at S&P Dow Jones Indices. “As an independent index provider, S&P Dow Jones Indices strives to strengthen transparency across all segments of the global financial market including digital assets.”

About the Antalpha group:

The Antalpha group is a digital asset financial services provider whose business scope includes asset management, crypto lending, crypto mining financing, trading, and venture capital. Antalpha strives to be a source of reliability, trust, and innovation, enabling delivery of digital asset solutions with best-in-class service providers that adhere to exacting standards for security, regulation, and compliance.

In addition to servicing family offices and high net-worth individuals, Antalpha is a trusted counterparty of institutional clients ranging from banks and corporate treasuries to cryptocurrency miners.

Antalpha’s website: http://www.antalpha.com

Disclaimer:

The S&P Cryptocurrency Top 10 Index (Singapore Close) is a product of S&P Dow Jones Indices LLC or its affiliates (“SPDJI”) and has been licensed for use by Antalpha Capital Pte. Ltd. (“Antalpha”). S&P®, “S&P 500®, US 500 and The 500 are trademarks of Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (“S&P”); Dow Jones® is a registered trademark of Dow Jones Trademark Holdings LLC (“Dow Jones”) and has been licensed for use by S&P Dow Jones Indices; and these trademarks have been licensed for use by SPDJI and sublicensed for certain purposes by Antalpha. Antalpha’s investment product is not sponsored, endorsed, sold or promoted by SPDJI, Dow Jones, S&P, their respective affiliates, and none of such parties make any representation regarding the advisability of investing in such product(s) nor do they have any liability for any errors, omissions, or interruptions of the S&P Cryptocurrency Top 10 Index (Singapore Close).