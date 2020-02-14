Another spike in coronavirus cases as death toll nears 1,400 in China

China has reported another sharp rise in the number of people infected with the killer coronavirus, with the death toll now nearing 1,400.

The National Health Commission said 121 more deaths were recorded yesterday, as well as 5,090 new confirmed cases.

The number of reported cases has been rising more quickly after the hardest-hit province changed its method of counting them.

There are now almost 64,000 confirmed cases in mainland China, of which 1,380 have died, according to the national body.

