AND foils attempt to smuggle 2.2 million narcotic pills

The AND agents were tipped off about persons’ plan to prepare a large amount of narcotic to smuggle it into Kingdom via freight vehicles coming from the Jaber border crossing, in preparation for smuggling it into a neighboring country, the Public Security Directorate (PSD) spokesperson said Saturday in a statement.

In cooperation with the security agencies and customs at the border crossing, the freight vehicle, carrying an Arab country plate, was identified and immediately after its attempt to enter the Kingdom it was seize, its driver was apprehended and the vehicle was searched, the PSD spokesperson added.

Inside the vehicle 2.2 million narcotic pills, hidden inside a load of olives, were found and an investigation was imitated, the spokesperson concluded.

