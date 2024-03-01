  • Date: March 2, 2024
Amnesty International requests investigation into over 100 Palestinians killed in Gaza

Amman: An immediate and comprehensive inquiry has been demanded by Amnesty International in response to a horrific event that occurred in Gaza and involved Israeli occupation forces killing at least 104 Palestinians who were waiting for food deliveries.

The London-based human rights organization underlined the seriousness of the humanitarian catastrophe caused by Israel’s blockade and ceaseless bombardment, emphasizing the urgent need for accountability and justice for the victims.

Through its “X” platform account, the organization verified that it is still recording violations against Palestinian civilians and that this attack is a part of that.

Source: Jordan News Agency

