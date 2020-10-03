Amman hails Juba peace deal

Amman, Jordan commended the Juba peace deal Saturday that had been hammered out in Juba, South Sudan, between the Sudan Transitional Government on the one hand and the myriad armed groups on the other.

Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates Ayman Safadi praised in a statement the deal as “major achievement,” stressing that the deal is a “historic step” toward upholding peace and stability in Sudan, and underlining its significance in materializing the aspirations of the Sudanese people, primarily growth and prosperity.

Safadi highlighted that Jordan, under Royal directives, stands shoulder to shoulder with the Sudanese people in their continued effort to overcome and withstand challenges facing the nation and entrenching peace and stability, lauding all parties for their effort exerted to materialize the deal.

