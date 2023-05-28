American-Saudi aggression crimes on May 28

The US-Saudi-Emirati warplanes targeted on May 28 citizens’ houses, mosques, markets, power stations, airports, and World Food Program stores, committing full-fledged war crimes that claimed the lives of dozens of killinfa and injured.

On May 28, 2015, 20 citizens were killed and 126 others, most of them women and children, were injured, as a result of the aggression’s air strikes on citizens’ houses, a fuel station, a mosque, a popular market, and a car carrying displaced persons in the Al-Rahda district, and a number of houses in Taiz city.

The aggression launched two airstrikes on a warehouse belonging to WFP and an electricity station in Hajjah province, and a series of raids on the building of the presidency of Aden University, Aden International Airport, the camp of the Special Security Forces, and several areas in the districts of Khur Maksar and Crater in the province.

The hostile air forces launched more than 20 raids targeting the government complex, the central market, and a mosque in the Al-Malaheed area of Al-Dhaher district, Sa’ada province, which caused great damage to shops and government buildings, including the health unit, a mosque, and a number of residential buildings.

In the same province, the aggression launched 15 airstrikes on the areas of Al-Hasama, Al-Manzala and Shada, while the enemy bombed with artillery and missiles a number of border areas, and a child was injured as a result of a cluster bomb explosion in the Nashur area in Sa’ada.

A citizen was killed and two were injured in raids by the aggression on a fuel tanker in Al-Mujbar point in Haradh district, Hajjah province.

On May 28, 2016, the aggression launched a series of raids on the Giants Brigade in the Harf Sufyan district of Amran province, and targeted a truck loaded with cement in the same district.

The aggression warplanes launched two raids on the Al-Masloub district in Al-Jawf province, while the mercenaries targeted, with artillery shell, Al-Moton district.

The aggression’s mercenaries bombed, with mortar shells, the citizens’ farms in the Harib al-Qaramish district in Marib, and with missiles and artillery, different areas of Serwah district.

In Taiz province, the mercenaries bombed with medium weapons Al-Jahmaliya, Tha’abat, Jabal Al-Shabaka, Jabal Al-Mudarib, Al-Qashoba area, and with artillery, the city of Dhubab, the mountain range, and separate areas in Al-Wazi’iyah district.

In Sana’a province, the aggression warplanes dropped flares on Melh area in Nehm district, and the warplanes launched two raids on Hareeb Nehm, and a raid on northern Mukairas in Al-Bayda province.

On May 28, 2017, two citizens were killed in a raid launched by the aggression, targeting a car in Jabal Aqar in Mawza district of Taiz province. It also launched a raid on Al-Qasr area in Salah district, and two raids on Al-Zahari area in Mocha district.

The hostile air forces launched three raids on separate areas in Serwah district in Marib, and the mercenaries targeted, with artillery shells, the citizens’ farms in the areas of Al-Ramdha and Al-Hajlan, which caused damage to them.

The aggression launched four raids on the Takhiya area in Majz district, and a raid on Malahit area in Al-Zahir district of Sa’ada province, while Saudi artillery bombardment targeted the Al-Sheikh and Al-Omar areas in Munaba district.

The aggression warplanes launched a raid on the Al-Hawl area in Nehm district of Sana’a province, two raids on Serwah district in Marib province, and four raids east of it, and launched a raid west of Kahboub in Lahj province, and two raids on Haradh and Medi districts of Hajjah .

On May 28, 2018, two citizens were killed and three were injured, as a result of two raids by the aggression, which targeted a car maintenance workshop in Al-Nakhila area of Al-Durayhimi district, Al-Hodeida province.

In addition, an American drone targeted with two raids Ras Issa area in Al-Salif district.

The aggression warplanes launched ten raids on separate areas in Medi district, and three raids on the Al-Mazraq area in Haradh district of Hajjah province.

The enemy warplanes also launched four raids on Al-Azhur area, two raids on the Al-Qud area in Razeh district, and eight raids on Al-Atfin and Al-Aqiq areas in Ketaf district, Sa’ada province.

A child was injured as a result of missile and artillery shell that targeted residential areas in the border district of Razeh, and separate areas in the border district of Munabeh were subjected to similar shelling, which caused damage to citizens’ property.

On May 28, 2019, the aggression warplanes launched ten raids on Sanhan district of Sana’a province.

On May 28, 2020, the aggression warplanes launched four raids on the Qaniyah district in Al-Bayda province, a raid on Haradh district in Hajjah province, five raids on Majzar district, and a raid on Medghal district in Marib province.

The aggression warplanes launched seven raids on the border district of Al-Dhaher, and four raids on the Al-Fara’ and Al-Souh areas in Ketaf district of Sa’ada.

In Al-Hodeida province, the mercenaries bombed many areas with 49 artillery shells and various gunshots, and they also bombed Al-Hodeida International Airport with machine guns.

On May 28, 2021, three boys were killed in Saudi artillery shell that targeted Al-Raqou area in the border district of Munabeh in Sa’ada, which also damaged citizens’ property, and the aggression’s mercenaries bombed separate areas in Al- with artillery, missiles and various gunshots.

The aggression warplanes launched 15 raids on Serwah district in Marib province.

On May 28, 2022, two citizens were killed and a child was seriously injured in the village of Al-Hashash in Hays district in Al-Hodeida, as a result of a mine explosion left over from the aggression, while artillery shell and various gunshots targeted separate areas in the province.

The aggression mercenaries created combat fortifications in the vicinity Marib, and bombarded with artillery the lower triangle in Razeh and Al-Kamb in burial grounds and Al-Malaheez in Sa’ada province, Hairan and West Haradh in Hajjah province, Battar in Al-Dhale’ province, Tabbab Wadi Jarah and Al-Sabaya in Jizan.

The mercenaries fired at citizens’ houses and separate areas in Marib, Sa’ada, Hajjah, Taiz, Al-Dhale’, Al-Bayda provinces, and fronts beyond the borders.

Source: Yemen News Agency