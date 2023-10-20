America provides cover for Zionist enemy entity to destroy Gaza Strip

The positions of the administration of US President Joe Biden in supporting and for the Zionist aggression against Gaza Strip were successive, as official and unofficial circles expressed their support for the Zionist enemy entity in its aggression against Gaza, considering the aggression against the Strip as the right of the occupying entity to defend itself.

Following the start of Operation “Al-Aqsa Flood,” Biden administration expressed sharp and strict positions in its support for the Zionist enemy militarily, politically, and diplomatically, while it has refrained – until now – from calling for a ceasefire between the two sides.

In a speech he delivered on October 10, US President Joe Biden said that “Israel, like every country in the world, has the right to respond – and even the duty to respond – to these attacks,” and then stressed that “there should be no doubt that the United States supports Israel.”

Biden reiterated his position – after his third call with Netanyahu – by saying: “I told him that if the United States went through the same experience as Israel, our response would be swift, decisive, and overwhelming.”

Experts believe that Biden, with his pledge to support the Zionist enemy entity in its quest for revenge against the unprecedented operation of the Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas), and during his speeches on the crisis, gave the Prime Minister of the Zionist enemy, Benjamin Netanyahu, wide scope for military aggression, the destruction of Gaza Strip, and the killing of security civilians in their houses.

The White House took immediate military steps to support the enemy entity, ordering the deployment of an aircraft carrier and a number of other naval military vessels off the coast of the occupied territories of 1948… in addition to strengthening air force squadrons in the Middle East, and delivering emergency shipments of weapons and ammunition.

As part of the military and diplomatic moves, Biden administration sent US Secretary of Defense General Lloyd Austin on a visit to the Palestinian territories occupied in 1948 to meet with Zionist officials in supporting of their aggression against Gaza Strip.

Secretary of State Antony John Blinken also visited countries in the region, beginning with a visit to the 48 territories in his quest to confirm American support for the enemy entity.

In the same context, official and unofficial American circles took positions in supporting of the Zionist enemy entity, as no one called for a ceasefire or a reduction in escalation.

A report published by Huff Post stated that internal instructions were directed to Foreign Ministry employees asking them not to mention three specific phrases, which are “reducing escalation and ceasefire,” “ending violence, bloodshed,” and “restoring calm.”

Earlier this week, Blinken deleted a tweet on the “X” website in which he talked about his phone call to his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan, in which they discussed reducing the escalation. Blinken replaced it with another tweet in which he highlighted the United States’ firm focus on stopping Hamas attacks and ensuring Release all hostages

Likewise, since the first hours of the aggression on Gaza Strip and Operation “Al-Aqsa Flood,” a joint statement was issued by the governments of Britain, France, Germany, Italy, and the United States stressing the need to preserve the enemy entity’s ability to carry out its aggression under open cover in the name of self-defense.

Blinken says, “What Israel is doing in Gaza is not revenge, but self-defense.”

During his tour in the Middle East, Blinken sought to fulfill Washington’s pledges of “absolute” support for the occupying entity, while Austin’s visit aimed to show the United States’ full solidarity with its first ally in the Middle East, which shows the extent of the official interest of Biden administration in focusing on the American position in strong support of the enemy entity. .

Experts believe that Blinken and Austin’s visit to the region comes within two specific frameworks drawn up by the American administration, which is “to enable the enemy entity to carry out a broad aggression against Gaza Strip, break the resistance or eliminate it, and redraw the political and security map of the Strip at the lowest possible cost.”

The second framework is the liberation of prisoners, including Americans, which is the most important file for the American administration and may be the most influential factor in the upcoming elections, whether for Biden or even for the Democratic Party as a whole.

The American aircraft carrier USS Gerald R. Ford moved to a location closer to the Arab region in the eastern Mediterranean.

The United States sent the largest aircraft carrier group in the American fleet, the carrier Ford, and will follow it with the carrier Eisenhower two weeks later, which is expected to settle in the waters of the Arabian Gulf.

The enemy government says that there are about 150 hostages in the hands of “Hamas,” and Hamas said that it hid them in “safe places and tunnels” inside Gaza.

The United Nations announced, on Saturday, that more than 1,300 buildings in Gaza Strip were destroyed, after a week of focused Zionist aggression on the Strip, while the Palestinian Health Ministry announced that the number of martyrs in Gaza Strip had risen to 2,329, the majority of whom were children and women, while the number of wounded reached 2,329. To 9042.

Source: Yemen News Agency