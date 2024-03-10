Amanat Al-Asimah warns of tires burning dangers on public streetsKing prays for Palestinian Gazans as Muslims welcome Ramadan

The Capital Municipality warned of the dangers of burning tires in neighborhoods and public streets with the advent of the blessed month of Ramadan.

The executive director of the Cleanliness and Improvement Fund at the municipality, Muhammad Sharaf al-Din, confirmed to the Saba that burning tires is a negative phenomenon, causing environmental pollution and harming the health of society.

He called on citizens to cooperate with the concerned authorities to prevent this phenomenon, and to spread community awareness of the dangers of burning tires, and the need to preserve the capital’s environment.

Source: Yemen News Agency

Amman: His Majesty King Abdullah Sunday wrote a post on X praying for Palestinian Gazans as Muslims welcome the holy month of Ramadan.

His Majesty wrote on X, “Praise be to God who has brought us to the month of mercy and remission… God, ease the suffering of our brothers in Gaza and lift the injustice they are subjected to.”

Source: Jordan News Agency