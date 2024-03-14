Amanat Al-Asimah: Distributing three thousand & 700 breakfast meals daily in Al-Thawra District



13 charitable kitchens in Al-Thawra District in Amanat Al-Asimah provide three thousand and 700 breakfast meals daily to poor and needy families in a number of neighborhoods in the district, with the support of philanthropists and community initiatives.

Director of the Directorate, Aqeel Al-Saqqaf, explained to the Yemeni News Agency (Saba) that 13 charitable kitchens have been launched since the beginning of Ramadan in the neighborhoods of Al-Thawra Directorate, and they are distributing breakfast meals to the targeted families throughout the days of Ramadan.

He praises the efforts of the workers and those in charge of those kitchens and all their supporters.

He also, stressed that these charitable projects come in implementation of the directives of the revolution leader , Sayyed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi, to consolidate the values of social solidarity and charity for the poor and needy, help them, touch their needs, and alleviate their suffering.

Al-Saqqaf called on financiers, businessmen, and

philanthropists to adopt and support Ramadan charitable kitchens and inaugurate more of them in all neighborhoods, especially during the month of mercy, forgiveness, and freedom from hell.

Source: Yemen News Agency