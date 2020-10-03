Algeria reports 148 COVID-19 infections

Amman, Seven people were announced to have succumbed to COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the death toll in the North Africa Nation to 1,748, according to the Algeria Press Service.

The news agency cited the Coronavirus Monitoring and Follow-up Committee today as saying that 148 COVID-19 cases were recorded in the country as the caseload surpasses 51,955.

Ninety-seven people have recovered and were discharged from hospitals today, it added.

 

Source: Jordan News Agency

