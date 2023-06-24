Al-Sami’i: Targeting archaeological and historical sites is an aggression against history and civilization of Yemen

A member of the Supreme Political Council, Sultan Al-Samei, affirmed that the aggression’s targeting of archaeological and historical sites during the past eight years represents an aggression against the history, civilization of Yemen and its human identity.

During his meeting, today, with a number of authors, writers, and employees of the Culture Office in Ibb province, Al-Samei pointed out the sensitivity of the current situation that Yemen is experiencing under the aggression and siege.

He urged everyone to feel responsible in preserving the heritage and protecting it from looting, vandalism, and smuggling.

He pointed to the interest of the country’s leadership in developing cultural and literary work to contribute to strengthening efforts to confront aggression and keeping pace with the army’s victories on various fronts. He directed the Ministry of Culture to support the activities of its office in Ibb according to the available capabilities.

While the Minister of Culture considered the aggression’s targeting historical, archaeological sites and cultural heritage a war crime against human heritage and as protected objects in accordance with international law.

Minister Al-Kibsi praised the level of performance of the Ibb Culture Office, and its positive role in exposing the aggression crimes and its destruction of Yemeni heritage. He noted the efforts made to restore theater activity and activate its role in educating society.

The meeting was attended by the Executive Director of the Heritage Fund, Ibrahim Al-Moshki, the Chairman of the Board of Directors of Al-Baadani Foundation, the artist Abdullah Al-Badani Group, and a number of officials and those interested in the province.

Source: Yemen News Agency