Al-Samei: Yemen is heading towards peace if aggression states believed

Member of the Supreme Political Council Sultan Al-Samei, confirmed that Yemen is heading towards peace if the aggression states believed towards peace and implement what has been agreed upon.

The Supreme Political Member during his meeting today in Sana’a with leaders, sheikhs, notables, and social figures in Taiz Governorate, explained that there is agreement in the humanitarian file, from exchanging prisoners to opening roads, airports, and ports, and paying employees’ salaries.

Al-Samei praised the efforts of some sheikhs, dignitaries and social figures who seek to open roads in Taiz governorate.

He said, “We encourage the hands of these sheikhs and notables to persuade the other side to open two or three paths, and we hope for success in this humanitarian work.”

Al-Samei drew attention to the seriousness of the Supreme Political Council and the Salvation Government in opening all roads in Marib, Al-Jawf and Al-Bayda, which serve the interests of all the Yemeni people.

The participants in the meeting, including officials, leaders, sheikhs, and notables of Taiz governorate, extended congratulations to the revolutionary leadership represented by al-Sayeed Abdulmalik Badr Al-Din Al-Houthi on the occasion of Eid Al-Fitr.

Source: Yemen News Agency