Al-Same’i praises expansion of tourist projects in Al-Hawban city of Taiz



Member of the Supreme Political Council Sultan Al-Same’i on Friday praised the expansion of the tourist projects and facilities in Al-Hawban city of Taiz province, which is a transit point to other provinces and suitable environment for successful investment.

Al-Same’i made the statement during opening the ‘Tourist Grand Taiz Hotel’ in Sala district of Al-Hawban city. He stressed the importance of constructing such successful investment projects to revive the tourism sector in the province, in line with the construction boom that Al-Hawban city witnessed in the recent years.

He pointed out that the opening of this hotel translates the directives of the Supreme Political Council to encourage investment in various fields, considering the implementation of such projects in light of the repercussions of the aggression and the siege a challenge to the aggression forces which have been targeting the basics of life and infrastructure in Yemen for nearly eight years.

Source: Yemen News Agency