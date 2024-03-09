Al-Nuaimi Chairs meeting to evaluate management of planning process in accordance of national vision



A consultative meeting was held at the Executive Office of the National Vision Department on Saturday for the vision system on evaluating the management of the planning process in light of the national vision methodology “challenges, solutions and proposals”.

The meeting, chaired by a member of the Supreme Political Council, Mohammed Saleh Al-Nuaimi, reviewed the study presented on evaluating the planning process during four years of the national vision experience and identifying the most important difficulties that accompanied the management of the planning process.

The meeting, organized by the National Vision Advisory Team in cooperation with the Executive Office of the National Vision Department, discussed the most prominent reasons that stand in the way of challenges, solutions and proposed treatments to prepare for them when planning for the next stage, which would achieve the required transformation and support the stage of radical change.

In the meeting, which was attended by the Minister of Planni

ng and Development, Dr. Abdulaziz Al-Kamim, and the Vice President of the Executive Office of Vision Ali Al-Mutamayez, Al-Nuaimi stressed the importance of the consultative meeting to review and evaluate the plans of previous years, address the shortcomings that accompanied the planning process, and take advantage of the strengths to advance the planning process and implement projects on reality.

He stressed the need for everyone to feel responsibility, redouble efforts and identify urgent priorities that touch reality according to the available capabilities. He praised the role of the Executive Office of the National Vision Department and the vision system during the past stage.

Source: Yemen News Agency