Al-Murtada announces arrival of 13 prisoners at Sana’a Inte’l Airport

The head of the National Committee for Prisoners Affairs, Abdul Qadir Al-Murtada, announced on Saturday the arrival of 13 prisoners and detainees at Sana’a International Airport.

Al-Murtada said in a tweet on the social networking site “Twitter”, “We received today at Sana’a International Airport 13 prisoners and detainees who were released by the Saudi authorities in exchange for a Saudi prisoner we released earlier.”

He expressed “hope that this step will be a prelude to the implementation of the deal agreed upon at the end of this week, God willing.”

Al-Murtada indicated that “the prisoners released today from Saudi prisons are part of the deal agreed upon by the United Nations, and next Thursday, God willing, we will complete the rest of the steps with the full implementation of the deal.”

