Al-Hamli meets representative of International Labor Organization in Yemen

The Secretary-General of the Supreme Council for the Management, Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs and International Cooperation, Ibrahim Al-Hamli, discussed today, in Sana’a, with the new representative of the International Labor Organization in Yemen, Tina Stermos, aspects of coordination and cooperation in the field of humanitarian work.

In the meeting, Al-Hamli pointed out the importance of the role of organizations in supporting the implementation of development projects to alleviate the human suffering experienced by the Yemeni people, as a result of the aggression and blockade.

For her part, the representative of the organization affirmed her keenness and readiness to coordinate with the Council in all activities and projects of the organization.

The meeting was attended by the director of international organizations, Turki Jameel, and the director of projects and planning, Jamal Breah.

Source: Yemen News Agency