Al-Faraya: Residential areas where COVID-19 infections are confirmed are isolated

Director of the Coronavirus Crisis Cell Brig. Gen. Mazen Al-Faraya said on Tuesday that the cell’s management continues to strengthen procedures at border crossings to protect their workers and travelers and protect the society from the coronavirus.

He also told a press conference at the Prime Ministry that some residential areas in the Kingdom, where COVID-19 infections were recorded, are currently being placed under lockdown.

“We are following with concern the development of the epidemiological situation in some governorates, and we hope that we will not have to isolate wide areas or entire governorates,” he said.

Source: Jordan News Agency