Al-Budaiwi: GCC States Support Iraq’s Reform Measures to Strengthen National Unity and Stability

Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jassim Mohammed Al-Budaiwi stressed the GCC member states’ support for all reform steps taken by the Iraqi government in a meeting here today with Iraq’s Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani.

During the meeting, Al-Budaiwi voiced the GCC states’ support for the programs adopted by the Iraqi government to strengthen national unity and help achieve prosperity and stability in Iraq for the good of the brotherly people.

The two sides discussed means of supporting and enhancing the GCC-Iraqi relations in all fields to achieve development and stability as the meeting witnessed discussions on several topics.

They also discussed a number of issues of mutual concern and the latest regional and international developments.

The meeting emphasized the importance of strengthening the bonds of brotherly relations and cooperation between the GCC and Iraq in a way that serves their joint interests and in implementation of the directives of the GCC states’ leaders.

Source: Saudi Press Agency