Al-Balqa’ Applied University highlights efforts to enhance world ranking

During his visit to Al- Balqa’ Applied University (BAU) on Sunday, Regional Director for the Middle East, North Africa and South Asia for the QS World University Rankings, Dr. Ashwin Fernandes, was briefed on the university’s efforts to achieve its strategic goals and enhance its position among international universities. BAU President, Ahmed Fakhry Ajlouni, affirmed the university’s endeavor to strengthen its local and international partnerships to improve its educational and learning process, enhance academic exchange opportunities for faculty members, pledging its keenness to develop quality academic programs to attract more foreign students. Meanwhile, Ashwin lauded Jordan’s higher education institutions, expressing thanks to BAU’s administration for providing the opportunity to hold this meeting, which is reflected in highlighting its “true” role in serving and developing societies by graduating qualified alumni.

Source: Jordan News Agency