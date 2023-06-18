Ajloun Cable Car operating schedule revealed

The Jordan Free and Development Zones Group (JFDZ) has officially announced the operational schedule for the Ajloun Cable Car, catering to visitors on a daily basis, excluding Sundays, until the conclusion of the Eid al-Adha holiday. In a statement issued on Sunday, JFDZ outlined that the cable car service will commence at 11:00 AM, while ticket sales and entrance gates will cease operations at 5:30 PM. Subsequently, the cable car gates will be closed at 6:30 PM. The Ajloun Cable Car project, initiated last Friday, strategically aimed at introducing a novel tourist attraction with considerable investment potential within the kingdom. This endeavor is poised to emerge as a premier initiative in Ajloun Governorate and the country, effectively fostering a climate of interest among private-sector investors to explore and pursue investments in the tourism sector. The appeal of Ajloun governorate stems from its rich tapestry of historical, archaeological, religious, environmental, and forested landmarks, further enhancing its prospects for success in attracting tourists.

Source: Jordan News Agency