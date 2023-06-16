Agriculture Minister follows up on plan to resume exporting local sheep to Saudi market

Minister of Agriculture, Khalid Hneifat, on Friday followed up on the implementation of the plan on resuming the export of local sheep to the Saudi market, after the KSA’s recent decision to resume importing local Jordanian sheep. The Ministry’s cadres, the Mafraq Agricultural Directorate and the Al-Omari Border Crossing Agricultural Center, also followed up on the work plan that includes work during official holidays and around the clock, in coordination with the Ministry with the Jordanian Customs and the Land Transport Authority, a Ministry statement said Friday. According to the statement, stakeholders completed procedures for 15 trucks loaded with local breed sheep headed to the KSA until dawn today, and work is underway to complete the procedures for 30 other trucks until dawn tomorrow, while the numbers ready to leave are estimated at 15 thousand sheep.

Source: Jordan News Agency