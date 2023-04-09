Monday, April 10, 2023
Aggression commits 89 violations in Hodeida in 24 hours

The aggression forces committed 89 violations of the ceasefire agreement in Hodeida province over the past 24 hours, an official at the operations room to monitor the violations said on Sunday.

The official at the operations room to monitor the violations said that among the violations of the forces of aggression were seven raids by spying aircraft, and the creation of combat fortifications in Jabaliya and Maqbana.

The source pointed out that the violations also included the flight of nine spy planes over Hays, 15 violations with artillery shelling, and 56 violations with various gunshots.

Source: Yemen News Agency

