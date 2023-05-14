Aggression commits 69 violations in Hodeida in 24 hours

The aggression forces committed 69 violations of the ceasefire agreement in Hodeida province over the past 24 hours, an official at the operations room to monitor the violations said on Sunday.

A source in the operations room told the Yemeni News Agency (Saba) that among the violations of the forces of aggression were eight spy airstrikes on Hays and the creation of combat fortifications in Maqbana.

The source indicates that the violations also involved the flight of 12 spy aircraft in the airspace of Hays, five artillery bombardment violations and 42 violations by different gunshots.

Source: Yemen News Agency