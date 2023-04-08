Monday, April 10, 2023
Aggression commits 60 violations in Hodeida in 24 hours

jadmin

The aggression forces committed 60 violations of the ceasefire agreement in Hodeida province over the past 24 hours, an official at the operations room to monitor the violations said on Saturday.

The official at the operations room to monitor the violations said that among the aggression forces’ violations were two airstrikes of spying warplanes on Hays and Maqbana, and intensive flights, and the creation of combat fortifications in Hays.

He pointed out that the aggression forces violations also included artillery shells and various gunshots.

Source: Yemen News Agency

