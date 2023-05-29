Aggression commits 51 violations in Hodeida in 24 hours

The aggression forces committed 51 violations of the ceasefire agreement in Hodeida province over the past 24 hours, an official at the operations room to monitor the violations said on Monday.

The official in the operations room told the Yemeni News Agency (Saba) that among the aggression forces violations were the creation of combat fortifications in al-Jabaliya and Hays, and three spy planes flew over al-Jabaliya.

Source: Yemen News Agency