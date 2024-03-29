After nine years of steadfastness… Yemen takes the lead in its support of the Palestinian cause



During the past nine years, the Yemenis remember the aggression launched by an international coalition consisting of 17 countries led by America, Britain, the Zionist entity, and their tools, ‘Saudi Arabia and the Emirates” .

The first strikes, bombings, and barbaric aggression of the international criminal coalition against Yemen, after it was announced and inaugurated by the then Saudi Foreign Minister Adel al-Jubeir from the capital of the head of evil and global terrorism, Washington, are still stuck in the minds of many people of Yemen.

After midnight on Thursday, March 26, 2015, residents of the capital, Sana’a and the governorates were surprised by the sounds of intense aircraft flying in the air, coinciding with hearing the sounds of strong explosions that rang out in various areas of the capital. They woke the residents from their sleep, creating a humanitarian catastrophe that the first massacre committed by American, Saudi, and Emirati aircraft in Al-Bals neighborhood in the airport neighborhood

27 citizens were martyred, including 15 children, and 30 people were injured, most of them women and children.

The leadership in Sana’a, the national political forces, the Yemeni people, and even the head of the mercenaries, Abd Rabbuh Mansour Hadi, who fled to Riyadh, were not aware of the colonial plans that America, Saudi Arabia, the UAE.

The leadership of Sana’a and the steadfast national forces received the coalition’s strikes calmly, and held America, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and those allied with them fully responsible for the attack on an independent and sovereign state and a member of the United Nations General Assembly, and condemned the international intervention in Yemen and the resulting victims by targeting, destroying, and bombing notables and civil facilities.

The American-Saudi-Emirati coalition continued to commit horrific massacres and crimes that shame humanity, in the eyes of the international community and the permanent members of the Security Council, and in front of the entire world

which did not lift a finger to stop the massacres, in conjunction with a land, sea and air blockade, stopping the salaries of state employees and deteriorating for the health and education system and service facilities.

The international coalition took advantage of United Nations Security Council Resolution No. 2216, adopted on April 14, 2015, which placed Yemen under Chapter Seven, to control the fate of the Yemeni people, violate their sovereignty and independence, and commit thousands of massacres against and restoring so-called legitimacy to the capital, Sana’a.

America, Saudi Arabia and the UAE remained stubborn and persistent in their tyranny, to kill Yemenis in violation of international and humanitarian laws, using a massive missile arsenal and internationally banned bombs.

As the aggression and siege continued, the Yemeni Armed Forces were racing against time in developing military capabilities, thanks to God Almighty and the wisdom of the Leader of the Nation, al-Sayeed Abdul-Malik Badr al-Din al-Houthi

in al-Houthi, and the Supreme Political Council.

The leadership in Sana’a continued its efforts to mobilize and strengthen general mobilization among Yemenis, support the fronts, develop military capabilities, security preparedness, and maintain the cohesion of the internal front despite the gaps that were occurring, and it overcame all obstacles.

Sana’a overcame the first obstacles created by the aggression coalition, by turning to the path of renaissance through the national project launched by the martyr President Saleh Ali Al-Sammad under the slogan “A hand that protects… a hand that builds”, to build the modern Yemeni state.

Meanwhile, the Armed Forces developed a new deterrence strategy within its plans and programs to move from the defense phase to the attack phase.

Today, after nine years of American-Saudi-Emirati aggression and blockade, Sana'a, despite the war and aggression it has been exposed to, has become an effective and influential force in the region and the world, with its honorable and supportive position for the Palestinian people.

d supportive position for the Palestinian people.

The ninth anniversary of the National Day of Resilience comes, and the armed forces are fighting the battle of ‘the promised conquest and holy jihad’ announced by the leader of the revolution, al-Sayeed Abdul Malik.

The Armed Forces launched the tenth year of Yemeni steadfastness with six specific military operations targeting four American and British ships heading to the ports of occupied Palestine, two American destroyers, and Zionist targets in occupied Umm al-Rashrash, in a new message that directs Yemen towards military escalation.

With the Yemeni position of support and support for the Palestinian people and their oppression, Yemen returned to its natural place, occupying the forefront among the Arab and Islamic countries that failed to support Palestine and its cause.

