African Union Commission Chairperson Warns of Continued Conflict in Sudan

Chairperson of the African Union Commission (AUC) Moussa Faki Mahamat said that the lack of unity at the international community could elongate the conflict in Sudan, stressing that the AUC had called for calm since the breakout of fighting.

This came during his speech at the 32nd regular session of the Arab League Council at the summit level.

The 32nd Arab Summit is taking place in a very delicate circumstance, regionally and globally. At the international level, the Russian-Ukrainian war continues, which is devastating to people and the economies of countries in Europe and the world as a whole. And on the Arab arena, the Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people continues, and the insults against it multiply.

He also said that the world is staying silent against the Palestinian tragedy who are deprived of their right of freedom and establishing their independent state of East Jerusalem as its capital.

Source: Qatar News Agency