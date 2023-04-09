Afar customs center destroys quantity of cosmetics

Afar Customs Center on Sunday destroyed a quantity of cosmetics due to its expiration date.

Director of the center Fahd Haza’a said the destroyed quantity amounted to 25 packages of cosmetics and creams, stressing that the destruction process took place in the presence of representatives of the concerned authorities.

Haza’a pointed out that the center will spare no effort in performing its duties and will not be negligent in seizing various expired and smuggled goods that are not authorized to enter the country.

Source: Yemen News Agency