ADIPEC, the World’s Largest Gathering of Oil and Gas Industry Players set to Convene Virtually

H.E. Dr. Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Group CEO, to inaugurate the opening ceremony on Monday, November 9

Ceremony will feature a ministerial panel session and the 10th annual ADIPEC Awards

Over 700 thought leaders and industry experts to participate in 135 online sessions spanning 4 days

ABU DHABI, UAE, Nov. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ — The Abu Dhabi International Petroleum and Exhibition Conference (ADIPEC) 2020 Virtual Conference, the world’s largest gathering of oil and gas industry players, is set to begin on Monday, November 9, 2020.

Held under the patronage of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and hosted by the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), the conference provides a global platform for policymakers, industry leaders and professionals to engage on and address the most pressing issues facing the energy sector.

His Excellency Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technology and ADNOC Group CEO will inaugurate the opening ceremony which will take place at 14:00 GST (Gulf Standard Time) on Monday 9 November 2020.

Following the inaugural address by H.E. Dr. Al Jaber, a ministerial panel session will be held featuring H.E. Suhail Mohamed Al Mazrouei, UAE Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud, Minister of Energy, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, His Excellency Alexander Novak, Minister of Energy, Russian Federation and H.E. Mohammad Sanusi Barkindo, Secretary General, OPEC. The panel will focus on building resilience in the energy industry.

Omar Suwaina Al Suwaidi, Chairman of ADIPEC, said: “Over the past three decades, ADIPEC has evolved to become the world’s pre-eminent gathering of the oil and gas industry, setting the agenda of the global energy conversation and placing Abu Dhabi and the UAE at its center. This year’s virtual edition is no different. ADIPEC 2020 provides a timely opportunity for the industry to discuss practical solutions on how we can strengthen our resilience to enable long-term and sustainable value as we continue responding to the COVID-19 situation and adjust to a fast-evolving energy landscape.”

The Opening Ceremony will conclude with a celebration of the winners of the 10th edition of The ADIPEC Awards. The finalists in each of the 10 categories will join distinguished members of the jury panel and CEO of ADNOC LNG and ADIPEC Awards Chairperson, Fatema Al Nuaimi, in recognising and rewarding the individuals, companies and projects breaking down barriers and driving positive change in the industry.

The theme of this year’s ADIPEC is “Examining the Oil and Gas Industry’s Response to Unparalleled Change” and will see the conference focus on the strategies that will deliver long term success for the industry as it navigates the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the global economy, energy market dynamics and the implications COVID-19 has on the energy transition.

ADIPEC 2020 comprises a strategic and technical conference of more than 135 sessions, with over 700 global speakers and 115 technical sessions. The virtual exhibition will host more than 100 exhibiting companies and the global virtual meetings programme will offer attendees the opportunity to make new contacts and reconnect with their professional networks.

The Virtual Strategic Conference will see industry leaders discuss strategies for success as the long-term impact of the crisis is felt on supply and demand, the world economy, and the global energy transition.

The Technical Conference, organised by Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE), will feature over 800 technical experts from around the world. With over 115 technical sessions the Virtual Technical Conference is the largest in the world to take place this year. Furthermore, the expanded ADIPEC Virtual Downstream Technical Conference, organised by dmg events will explore the role of AI and digitalisation in refining and petrochemicals; decarbonisation; the future workforce; energy security, and the future impact of the downstream on the circular economy.

ADIPEC 2020 Virtual can be accessed on any device that has an internet connection, giving all attendees unlimited access to global exhibitors and industry professionals at their convenience, during the actual event days and on-demand for 30 days post event.

The 2020 edition of ADIPEC boasts a confirmed list of speakers comprising energy leaders, industry experts, government officials, policymakers, thought leaders, academics and technology innovators including:

H.E. Shaikh Mohammed bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Minister of Oil, Kingdom of Bahrain

H.E. Supattanapong Punmeechaow, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Energy, Thailand

H.E. Tarek El Molla, Minister of Petroleum, and Mineral Resources, Arab Republic of Egypt

H.E. Shri Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Minister of Steel, India

H.E. Kajiyama Hiroshi, Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry, Japan

Rt Hon, Graham Stuart MP, Minister for Exports, United Kingdom

H.E. Hala Adel Zawati, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Jordan

H.E. Ihsan Ismaael, Minister of Energy and Minister of Oil, Republic of Iraq

H.E. Arifin Tasrif, Minister of Energy and Mineral Resources, Republic of Indonesia

H.E. Eng. Khairy Abdelrahman, Acting Minister of Energy and Mining, Sudan

H.E. Chief Timipre Sylva, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Nigeria

H.E. Mouhamadou Makhtar Cissé, Minister of Petroleum and Energy, Senegal

H.E. Gabriel Mbaga Obiang Lima, Minister of Mines, Industry and Energy, Equatorial Guinea

H.E. Jean-François Tremblay, Deputy Minister of Natural Resources, Canada

Frank Fannon, Assistant Secretary, Bureau of Energy Resources, US Department of State

Patrick Pouyanné, Chairman and CEO of Total.

Bernard Looney, CEO of BP.

Claudio Descalzi, CEO of Eni.

Takayuki Ueda, President and CEO, INPEX Corporation.

Mario Mehren, CEO, Wintershall DEA.

Philippe Boisseau, EO of Cepsa.

Vicki Hollub, President and CEO of Occidental.

Meg Gentle, President and CEO of Tellurian.

Hajime Wakuda, President of the Japan Oil, Gas and Metals National Corporation.

