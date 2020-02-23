Adayleh meets German DW director

Minister of State for Media Affairs, Amjad Adayleh, received on Sunday at the Prime Ministry, the Director General of the German Deutsche Welle (DW), Peter Limburg and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, Adayleh stressed the importance of partnership and cooperation between the DW and a number of Jordanian media institutions, both official and private, and the exchange of experiences to keep pace with developments in the media sector.

The minister referred to the DW’s role in carrying out part of the Media Education Project with the Jordan Media Institute, in cooperation with the Ministry of Education.

Adayleh also appreciated the DW’s contribution in diversifying and enhancing the media content of many TV stations by presenting various programs, documentaries and media products.

Limburg, for his part, said the DW seeks to enhance partnership and cooperation with various Jordanian media institutions, which will positively reflect on exchanging media experiences.

On the challenges facing the media, Limburg stressed the importance of addressing rumors, a global phenomenon in light of the global technological and digital development, valuing the steps taken by the Jordanian government in addressing fake news by prioritizing media education project.

Source: Jordan News Agency