ACI opens marketing readiness, online sale lab

The Amman Chamber of Industry (ACI), in partnership with the Confederation of Danish Industry, have opened a laboratory to help Jordanian manufacturers get better acquainted with online sales and marketing. The lab has state-of-the-art computers, peripherals, and software. It recruits experts from the creative professions and puts them to work providing top-notch photography, design, coding, montages, and online advertising, according to an ACI statement released Saturday. Engineer Fathi Jaghbir, who heads the Amman and Jordan Chambers of Industry, said that the laboratory is part of the ACI’s efforts to raise the visibility of Jordanian products in international markets. By signing a cooperation agreement with the Crown Prince Foundation, the Chamber hopes to provide volunteer opportunities for a large number of Jordanian youth and give them a chance to put their knowledge and skills to use in the real world without imposing any additional costs on the factories that use the laboratory’s services, he said. To ensure the laboratory’s outputs are consistent and of high quality, he said, leading specialized Jordanian companies would oversee the facility and coordinate with the approximately 200 design, photography, and content writers who volunteered for the initiative. The lab is a part of a larger program to help Jordanian factories become more competitive on a global scale by facilitating connections between local producers and consumers in other countries.

Source: Jordan News Agency