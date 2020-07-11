Accelerated heart attack treatment program launched

Amman, Heart attack patients will have timely access to cardiac catheterization and other urgent endovascular procedures within two hours, under a program launched by the Ministry of Health on Saturday.

Under the “Life Network” program, any person suffering from a heart attack who arrives at a public hospital where he can’t find treatment can be rushed to the nearest public or private health facility that provides such treatment within two hours, said Minister of Health Sa’ed Jabir.

The project, which covers people with public health insurance, offers cardiac catheterization services and procedures at a lower cost in the hospitals of referral.

The time factor is critical in dealing with such emergency cases and reducing the long-term impacts of heart attacks on patients.

Urgent catheterization procedures, including angioplasty and stent, are crucial in saving the heart’s muscle from damage and can significantly reduce the need for open heart surgeries.

Source: Jordan News Agency