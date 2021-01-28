Absen Deliver Overwhelming LED Display Solutions for Kaisa Prosperity

SHENZHEN, China, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — Kaisa Prosperity, a large real estate developer in China, utilized cutting edge digital signage technology from Absen (SZSE: 300389) to unlock the full potential of Guangzhou Kaisa Baiyun City Plaza, its newly developed premises. Absen, the leading LED display manufacturer, worked with Jiake Intelligent, a company well experienced in providing advanced intelligent solutions, to customize a complete suite of breath-taking LED solutions for the new property.

The stunning Absen LED displays were installed inside and out of the sales center on the Guangzhou Baiyun Kaisa City Plaza, including a customized 3D naked-eye OOH display, a bespoke immersive LED cave, a seamless LED video wall and four LED strips in the hall inside the building.

3D Naked-eye OOH display

Mounted on the exterior of the building, the custom trapezoid-shaped LED wall of 274.89sqm has become an integral part of the whole building. With creative 3D content, it has transformed the building into a unique landmark with a combination of art and technology.

Interactive LED wall + LED strips in the hall

Entering the sales center, visitors will get astounded by the innovative LED strips mounted on the ceiling above the architectural model and the large-format LED video wall. The videowall playing images and commercials of Kaisa Prosperity communicates the real estate information. The LED strips, visually intermingled in a picturesque disorder, are playing various content such as floral images, creating a relaxing atmosphere.

LED cave

Having delivered multiple LED cave solutions successfully, Absen is capable of realizing a 720° LED cave for Guangzhou Baiyun Kaisa with ease. Lying right behind the interactive LED video wall, the cave is an immersive space where the customer can play creative, futuristic content and real-estate commercials to visitors, introducing its residential and commercial properties. The product utilized here is the PL lite series.

Commenting on this project, Qin Yi said, “We chose Absen as it is a public listed company and recognized LED manufacturer, with a renowned reputation of providing high quality products. The cooperation and support we received from the Absen team were invaluable. The team are professional; they paid great attention to detail and were quick in response during this project. Especially in this urgent project, they worked hard to deliver the perfect solutions.”

Video – https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=0X4M6NhxTx0

Photo – https://mma.prnewswire.com/ media/1428689/1.jpg