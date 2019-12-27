Aboul Gheit urges Arab states to adopt new policies for facing regional threats

Arab League (AL) Secretary General Ahmed Aboul Gheit has called on Arab states to adopt new strategies and policies to be able to face accelerating global challenges and serious regional threats.

Aboul Gheit’s remarks came during a lecture that he delivered at the National Defense College (NDC) in Oman under the theme of “fostering the strength of the nation state in Arab World”.

Aboul Gheit stressed that the reform process is a must for Arab states to survive.

During his lecture, the AL chief shed light on three main pillars, which he described as necessary for Arab countries to address any emerging risks.

The three pillars, which include security, good governance, and economy, constitute the basis for stability and prosperity to the contemporary Arab state.

