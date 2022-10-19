AAR expands partnership with flydubai, signing multi-year Boeing 737 MAX flight-hour component support contract

Wood Dale, Illinois, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — AAR CORP. (NYSE: AIR), a leading provider of aviation services to commercial and government operators, MROs, and OEMs, has signed a new multi-year flight-hour component support contract, expanding its relationship with flydubai to include additional aircraft in flydubai’s rapidly growing Boeing 737 MAX fleet.

AAR will grow its onsite team and work alongside flydubai to ensure real-time decision making and seamless interaction throughout the duration of this contract. The inventory for this program will be located in Dubai, in alignment with AAR’s “close to the customer” support philosophy.

Commenting on the announcement, Mick Hills, flydubai’s Chief Operations Officer, said, “AAR’s continued support over the last five years has enabled flydubai to maintain the optimum levels of efficiency and quick turnarounds when it comes to our fleet maintenance. The experience and reliability this partnership adds to our operations will continue to be collaborative, especially as we bring more of our MRO capabilities in house. We look forward to expanding our partnership with AAR as we grow our fleet over the next few years.”

flydubai operates a single fleet-type of 68 Boeing 737 aircraft that includes 32 Next-Generation Boeing 737-800, 33 Boeing 737 MAX 8, and 3 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft. The carrier is expected to take delivery of 11 737 MAX aircraft by the end of the year as it continues to retire more of its 737 Next-Generations.

“It is a privilege to use our expertise and inventory to improve component support reliability and efficiency for flydubai,” said Colin Craig, AAR’s Vice President, Business Development, Integrated Solutions. “flydubai’s decision to place further trust in AAR’s ability to provide excellent operational support speaks to the success of embedding our services with customers.”

AAR began supporting flydubai’s flagship fleet of Boeing 737 MAX in 2017 and signed a contract extension for flydubai’s Boeing 737 Next Generation fleet in 2021.

About AAR

AAR is a global aerospace and defense aftermarket solutions company with operations in over 20 countries. Headquartered in the Chicago area, AAR supports commercial and government customers through two operating segments: Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. AAR’s Aviation Services include Parts Supply; OEM Solutions; Integrated Solutions; and Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul (MRO) Services. AAR’s Expeditionary Services include Mobility Systems operations. Additional information can be found at aarcorp.com.

About flydubai

From its home in Dubai, flydubai has created a network of more than 95 destinations served by a fleet of 68 aircraft. Since commencing operations in June 2009, flydubai has been committed to removing barriers to travel, creating free flows of trade and tourism and enhancing connectivity between different cultures across its ever-expanding network.

flydubai has marked its journey with a number of milestones:

An expanding network: Created a network of more than 95 destinations in 50 countries across Africa, Central Asia, the Caucasus, Central and South-East Europe, the GCC and the Middle East, and the Indian Subcontinent.

Serving underserved markets: Opened more than 70 new routes that did not previously have direct air links to Dubai or were not served by a UAE national carrier from Dubai.

An efficient single fleet-type: Operates a single fleet-type of 68 Boeing 737 aircraft and includes: 32 Next-Generation Boeing 737-800, 33 Boeing 737 MAX 8 and 3 Boeing 737 MAX 9 aircraft.

Enhancing connectivity: Carried more than 80 million passengers since it began operations in 2009.

