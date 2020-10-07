A grant agreement from the European Investment Bank for the development of cities and villages worth 1.4 million euros

The European Investment Bank and the Cities and Villages Development Bank signed a cooperation agreement worth 1.4 million euros, as a grant for the purpose of providing technical support services for the energy efficiency project in Jordanian municipalities implemented by the Development Bank.

Today, Wednesday, the Development Bank told Jordan News Agency (Petra) that the grant comes in the form of advisory services that complement the loan provided by the European Investment Bank of 45 million euros to the Cities and Villages Development Bank, which was signed in October of last year.

The technical support grant includes a set of advisory services represented in conducting the necessary technical studies, identifying the projects that will benefit from financing and supporting the energy efficiency project, as well as supporting the project management process.

The bank added that the list of projects benefiting from the program will include those that contribute to improving energy efficiency in municipal buildings, such as replacing traditional lighting units with energy-saving lighting units, installing solar panels on municipal service buildings and solar farms, and public lighting investments in the municipal sector.

The bank indicated that the grant comes within the framework of the bank’s economic support initiative, which aims to support, equip and prepare projects that contribute to supporting the ability of the European Union’s southern neighborhood countries to face major challenges.

He emphasized that the Municipal Energy Efficiency Program is in line with the priorities and partnership agreements in effect between the European Union and Jordan, especially the goals of “sustainable use and management of natural resources,” explaining that the program will contribute to achieving the goals associated with developing energy efficiency and renewable energy investments in order to reduce energy use by 20 percent. And improving the contribution of renewable energy sources in generating electricity to 15 percent.

The Director General of the Cities and Villages Development Bank, Osama Al-Azzam, stated that the grant will work to provide advisory services that will contribute to the implementation of the project according to best practices and in the interest of the Jordanian municipalities in order to reduce the electric energy bill and reduce the financial burden on the municipalities.

For his part, Vice President of the European Investment Bank, Dario Scanabeco, said, “The European Investment Bank, which represents the European Union Bank, has a long-standing partnership with Jordan, and as part of this partnership, we are pleased to complete the necessary funding for the energy efficiency program in Jordanian municipalities by providing advisory services to support the process. Successful implementation of the program.

For her part, European Union Ambassador to Jordan Maria Hadjethiodusio welcomed the ongoing cooperation between the European Investment Bank and the Cities and Villages Development Bank, stressing that the technical support services that will be provided within the framework of the agreement are fully in line with the partnership agreement between the European Union and Jordan and enhance its implementation.

