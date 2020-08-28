957 people arrested and 244 vehicles seized for lockdown violations

Amman, Lockdown and curfew violations resulted in 957 people arrested and 244 vehicles seized since 11pm on Thursday, announced the Public Security Directorate (PSD) on Friday afternoon.

“We thank the citizens for their commitment and confidence in reporting violations that threaten public safety,” said Director of Public Security, Major General Hussein Al-Hawatmeh, on Friday.

The PSD received a large number of messages on their official WhatsApp number, which are dealt with confidentially and straightaway.

Hawatmeh thanked citizens for trusting the PSD and their compliance with Defense Order number (11).

The PSD called on all citizens to adhere to government instructions and contact 911 in emergency cases.

Source: Jordan News Agency