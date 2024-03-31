797 billion riyals losses of higher education sector and its institutions in Yemen during nine years of aggression



The Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research in Sana’a held a press conference today to review the extent of direct and indirect damage caused to the ministry, its institutions, and public and private universities during nine years of aggression and blockade on Yemen.

At the event, the Minister of Higher Education and Scientific Research in the caretaker government, Hussein Hazeb, pointed out that Yemenis today commemorate the ninth anniversary of steadfastness in the face of aggression to express the meanings of sacrifice, steadfastness and steadfastness in the face of aggression and remind the world of the crimes that the Yemeni people have been subjected to over nine years by the forces of aggression and global arrogance and their tools in the region represented by Saudi Arabia and the UAE.

He stressed that the Yemeni people, thanks to God, their steadfastness, steadfastness and strength, and then thanks to their wise revolutionary leadership, were able to fail all bets and plans of aggressio

n in targeting state institutions and displacing millions of students of educational institutions.

The Minister of Higher Education touched on the most prominent manifestations of steadfastness referred to by the Leader of the Revolution, which is represented in building and developing military, security and missile capabilities that preserved the internal cohesion of the Yemeni people. He pointed out that the most prominent factors of steadfastness were embodied in the cohesion of the state with its various institutions and the continuation of the educational process derived under the aggression.

Minister Hazeb reviewed the achievements and stages of steadfastness achieved by the Higher Education Front and its affiliated institutions at the level of the educational process in light of the aggression, through the expansion of the establishment of universities, which amounted to six public universities and 12 private universities, and the completion and description of more than 100 academic programs.

He tou

ched on the achievements of the Council for Academic Accreditation and the Information Technology Center under the National Salvation Government, fixing many imbalances regarding the baptism and characterization of academic programs nationally and seeking to adopt them internationally, improving the educational process, and establishing the unified electronic portal, which contributed to solving many of the problems that accompanied the registration process in public and private universities, in addition to the completion of a number of electronic systems, foremost of which is the Student Affairs System in Universities (NARS).

The Minister of Higher Education stressed that the ministry has achieved many successes and achievements at the educational and academic levels, expanding the establishment of universities, accrediting and characterizing academic programs in accordance with national standards, and completing the national qualifications framework in cooperation and concerted efforts of all sectors in th

e ministry and its affiliated institutions, and integration and harmony with the presidents of public and private universities.

The Minister of Higher Education revealed that the total estimated cost of the size of the direct and indirect damage suffered by the higher education and scientific research sector and its affiliated institutions during nine years of aggression, amounted to 797 billion and 759 million and 212 thousand riyals, equivalent to one billion and 505 million dollars.

The minister explained that the cost of direct damages amounted to 209 billion and 569 million and 550 thousand riyals, while the cost of indirect damages amounted to about 588 billion and 189 million 661 thousand riyals.

The minister pointed out that the cost of direct and indirect damages to the Ministry of Higher Education, the Information Technology Center, the Council for Academic Accreditation and the Science Museum amounted to 118 billion and 832 million and 625 thousand riyals, approximately 224 million and 212 thous

and dollars, of which 5 billion and 580 million and 555 thousand riyals direct damage, and 113 billion and 252 million indirect damages.

He stated that the size of the damage caused to public universities amounted to 633 billion and 418 million and 778 thousand riyals, equivalent to one billion and 195 million and 129 thousand dollars, of which 197 billion and 94 million and 579 thousand riyals direct damage, and 436 billion and 324 million riyals the cost of indirect damage.

The Minister of Higher Education indicated that the total cost of direct and indirect damages caused to universities and private colleges amounted to 45 billion and 507 million and 808 thousand riyals, including six billion and 894 million and 414 thousand riyals the cost of direct damage, and 38 billion and 613 million and 393 thousand riyals the cost of indirect damage.

Minister Hazeb stressed that there are psychological and moral damages, and it is difficult to determine their financial and material cost according to the size of t

heir psychological and moral impact due to their great association with the suffering of the higher education sector and all governmental and private higher education institutions and their affiliated students, academics, administrators and citizens in general, such as the loss of sources of income and the inability of many citizens to enroll some or all of their children in higher education and displacement from the original area of residence.

He said: “Among the great damages faced by the education sector are the suspension of the general budgets of the ministry and universities, the decline in the ministry’s own resources and universities, the cessation of external scholarship and donor support, which led to the suspension of a number of central projects, as well as the migration of cadres abroad and the dropout of students from study.”

At the conference, in the presence of Deputy Minister Dr. Ali Sharaf El-Din, the Chairman of the Council for Academic Accreditation, Dr. Ahmed Al-Haboub, praised the effo

rts of the Ministry and universities in bringing about a tangible change in the educational process, developing academic programs and achieving national accreditation for a number of medical programs, which has been awaited for half a century.

He stressed that national accreditation has become an urgent necessity for universities and an international and national demand, especially in human medicine programs, in preparation for regional and international recognition. He explained that the Council for Academic Accreditation and Quality Assurance in Sana’a has become recognized by most international and regional institutions and organizations.

Dr. Al-Haboub pointed out that the Council seeks to find a national classification of universities so that the national accreditation criterion is one of the criteria for differentiation between universities and an entrance to international recognition.

The conference was attended by the Undersecretary for the Educational Institutions Sector, Dr. Ghaleb Al-Qans, the As

sistant Undersecretary for the Planning Sector, Dr. Ilham Al-Sanabani, the Secretary-General of the Council for Academic Accreditation, Dr. Muhammad Dhaifallah, the Executive Director of the Information Technology Center, Dr. Fouad Hassan Abdul Razzaq, and the Head of the Technical Office at the Ministry, Ahmed Al-Ahssab.

Source: Yemen News Agency