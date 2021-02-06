7 virus deaths, 865 cases recorded in Kingdom

The Ministry of Health said Saturday it recorded 7 deaths and 865 cases of the coronavirus in the Kingdom, bringing the death toll to 4,369 and the total number of infections to 333,855.

The new cases were: 555 in Amman, 118 in Irbid, including 6 in Ramtha district, 93 in Balqa, 48 in Mafraq, 25 in Zarqa, 15 in Ajloun, 4 in Karak, 4 in Jerash, 2 in Madaba and 1 in Ma’an, according to the daily brief by the Health ministry and the Prime Ministry.

It said current COVID-19 active cases reached 9,996, 90 were admitted to hospitals today and 22 were discharged.

It said the total number of confirmed cases being hospitalized reached 477, while 371 were in isolation in hospitals yesterday and 109 were in the ICU, including 48 on ventilators.

The daily report also said 934 cases recovered today in home isolation and in hospitals, bringing the total recoveries to 319,490.

It also said that 20,703 PCR tests were conducted today, bringing the total number of swab tests to 4,004,929, with a positivity rate for the day of about 4.48%.

The Ministry urged strict adherence to defense orders and to follow preventive measures, especially wearing masks and avoiding gatherings of more than 20 people, as well as following the awareness campaigns it launched in partnership with a number of ministries and agencies to prevent infection, and to register to take the vaccine.

Source: Jordan News Agency