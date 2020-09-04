68 new COVID-19 cases in Jordan, 55 local

A total of 68 new COVID-19 cases have been recorded in Jordan on Friday, 55 of which are local cases, bringing the total number of cases since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis to 2,301, a statement issued by the Prime Ministry and the Ministry of Health said.

The cases are 38 cases in Amman, all of which came into contact with other positive cases, 8 eight cases in Zarqa that came into contact with other positive cases, 6 cases in Irbid that came into contact with other positive cases, 3 cases in Balqa that came into contact with other positive cases, eleven people who travelled from abroad who are currently staying in hotel quarantine, including Arabs who came to Jordan for medical tourism.

Twenty-eight recovery cases have been confirmed in Jordan on Friday, 24 were discharged from Prince Hamzah Hospital, three from isolations areas in the Dead Sea and one in Queen Alia Hospital.

A total of 11,875 PCR tests have been conducted on Friday, bringing the total number of tests since the beginning of the coronavirus crisis to 873,205.

The 24-hour total lockdown will end in the Amman and Zarqa at 11 pm on Friday, after which normal curfew hours will start at 11pm and end at 6am on Saturday

Meanwhile, curfew hours continue as normal for citizens across the rest of country.

