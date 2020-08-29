6 Amman buildings placed under lockdown

Six residential buildings were isolated in Amman on Saturday after coronavirus infections were found, according to Amman Governor Saad Shehab.

He said that the buildings, located in five neighbourhoods of the capital, were sterilized according to the health protocol in place to prevent the spread of infection.

Shehab said that the necessary precautionary measures were taken as police were deployed at the buildings barring entry to and exit from the buildings to allow epidemiological investigation teams to take swab tests.

Source: Jordan News Agency