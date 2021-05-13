5th WIC: At the forefront of innovation

BEIJING, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ — A news report by China.org.cn on the 5th World Intelligence Conference:

The 5th World Intelligence Congress (WIC) will take place in the northern Chinese city of Tianjin in late May.

The WIC, now in its fifth year, is constantly updating itself. This year, apart from the traditional series of conferences, exhibitions, competitions and smart tech experiences — as per pandemic control requirements — a special exhibition area will be set up for guest cities and countries of honor and international guests will be invited to visit the exhibitions and share their wisdom. In addition, the International Intelligent Sports Congress, an annual event during the WIC, will join hands with the world-famous Tencent Esports Honor of Kings regional contest in northern China for the first time this year to explore new fields and attract the younger generation. These changes all fit the WIC’s theme of “New Era of Intelligence: Empowering New Development, Fostering New Pattern.”

The original aim of the WIC was to develop China’s intelligence industry. As the organizers have gained experience and pioneered new ways of hosting the event, the Congress has gradually become a platform where cutting-edge technology and innovative ideas collide, with companies from around the world playing an important role. As it continues to innovate, the platform has truly promoted exchanges in the global intelligence industry, and fostered greater and deeper cooperation.

The host city Tianjin reflects the organizing principles of the WIC. As one of the first cities to industrialize in China, it boasts a long history and is constantly seeking innovation. The Tianhe Supercomputer and the brain-computer interface chip Brain Talker, are just two of the achievements to come out of the innovative Tianjin. Besides the intelligence industry, the “Tianjin National IT Innovation Valley” built by the city in recent years has attracted almost a thousand companies. Efforts are currently underway to create a 100 billion yuan-scale IT application and innovation industry cluster with a model of “gathering companies together, empowered by platform, driven by application, and making breakthroughs by groups.” In order to achieve sustainable innovation, Tianjin has also promoted the construction of science parks in universities. Tianjin aims to build five municipal-level university science parks by 2023 to integrate resources of universities and other social sectors to provide impetus for innovation and industrial development.

The WIC is a microcosm that represents the vision of Tianjin and China in promoting exchanges nationwide and worldwide, jointly promoting innovation, sharing outcomes, and achieving win-win progress. With the aim of building a community with a shared future for mankind, Tianjin, and China as a whole, are willing to work hand in hand with other countries.

