5th Amman International Numismatic and Philatelic Exhibition kicks off

Her Highness Princess Alia Bint Al Hussein, on Thursday, attended the opening ceremony of 5th Amman International Numismatic and Philatelic Exhibition at the Greater Amman Municipality (GAM) Gallery, under the theme : “Jordan: Cradle of Civilizations and Tourist Destination.” Princess Alia toured pavilions of the participating countries in the three-day exhibition, organized by the Jordanian Jordan Philatelic and Numismatic Society (JPNS), expressing admiration for the exhibits. For his part, JPNS president, Jalil Tannous, said stamp and coin collection represents a national memory and a historical record that monitors countries’ social, political and economic life, as well as a global culture that crosses borders that disseminates cultural values globally. At the ceremony, Her Highness handed over honorary shields to representatives of the entities supporting the exhibition, primarily Ministry of Culture, GAM, Department of The National Library, and the Jordan Post Company. Her Highness also handed honorary shields to associations and institutions interested in stamp and currency collection, which participated in the event. Concluding activities, the JPNS honored Her Highness with an honorary shield.

Source: Jordan News Agency