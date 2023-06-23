50,000 perform Friday prayers in Al-Aqsa Mosque

Tens of thousands performed Friday prayers in the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque despite the strict military measures imposed by the Israeli occupation authorities at the holy mosque’s gates and entrances to the Old City in the occupied Jerusalem. The Islamic Awqaf Department in Jerusalem said that about 50,000 worshipers performed Friday prayers in the premises of Al-Aqsa Mosque. The occupation forces were deployed in the city’s streets and the Al-Aqsa Mosque’s premises. They were stationed at its gates, stopped worshipers, checked their IDs. Thousands performed the Fajr prayer in the premises of Al-Aqsa Mosque, despite the occupation measures.

Source: Jordan News Agency