$50 Million in Energy Costs Eliminated for Buildings Using Runwise Smart Controls

Runwise smart building controls have cut energy costs an average of 21.6% in over 7,000 buildings while making tenants safer and more comfortable.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2024 / Runwise Inc., the country’s largest smart building control platform, announces more than $50 million in energy has been saved by building owners and operators using Runwise controls. Over 500 customers, including Rudin, Equity Residential, First Service International, The New York City Metropolitan Transit Authority, and Friedman Management Corp., have also seen tenant comfort complaints drop and energy management across their portfolios become significantly easier with the remote visibility and energy control.

"Since using Runwise, we’ve seen a 20-30% reduction in our oil and gas bills, as well as our water bills. We’ve seen millions of dollars in savings already," said Cody Stryker, Property Manager at Friedman Management Corp.

"With climate law fines accelerating and energy costs continuing to increase every year, this type of technology really isn’t even optional any longer for building owners that want to maintain a healthy financial portfolio," says Jeffrey Carleton, CEO and Co-Founder at Runwise. "The best part of big savings numbers like these is that what’s good for building budgets is also good for the climate. An average 21.6% reduction in energy costs per building is also an average 21.6% reduction in fossil fuel usage, and smart controls have made both of those possible in more than 7,000 buildings."

In addition to helping reduce energy costs, Runwise smart controls help property managers:

The average investment payback period for Runwise smart controls is less than six months and most energy providers offer rebates that reduce the costs further. Interested building owners and operators can find out if their buildings qualify for a rebate and receive information on how much Runwise controls can save each property by visiting www.runwise.com.

ABOUT RUNWISE: Runwise was founded in 2011 and has smart building controls operating in more than 7,000 buildings across the Northeast United States. Company growth is on pace to help real estate owners and operators break through $100 million in energy savings within 2024 and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by the equivalent of taking more than 100,000 cars off the road. The company has secured strong financial backing from high-profile investors such as Fifth Wall, Rudin, and Initialized. Visit www.runwise.com for more information.

